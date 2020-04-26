Illinois officials announce 2,126 additional COVID-19 cases, including 59 deaths

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Governor JB Pritzker have announced 2,126 new cases of COVID-19, including 59 additional deaths.

Statewide, IDPH has reported a total of 43,903 cases, including 1,933 deaths in 96 counties in Illinois.

According to IDPH, 214,952 tests have been performed to date in the state.

IDPH released the following information on the deaths reported Sunday:

- Cook County: 2 females 20s, 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 2 females 80s

For anyone who may be interested in donating personal protective equipment (PPE), you can email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

If anyone has health questions about COVID-19, you can call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

For the latest information statewide, including specific hospitalization data and cases by county, you can visit Illinois' Coronavirus resource page.

