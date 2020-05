Illinois officials announce 2,325 new COVID-19 cases, 111 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,325 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday.

This brings the state total to 76,085 confirmed cases.

Officials also reported 111 additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the state total to 3,349 deaths in 98 counties in Illinois.

- Clinton County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 4 females 50s, 7 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 9 males 60s,

7 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 2 females 100s

- DeKalb: 1 male 60s

- DuPage: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Iroquois: 1 female 90s

- Kane: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Kendall: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

- Lake: 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s

- LaSalle: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

- Madison: 1 female 80s

- McHenry: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Rock Island: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Will: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- Winnebago: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Out of State: 1 female 90s

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 16,617 specimens for a total of 416,331.

Anyone interested in donating personal protective equipment (PPE) can email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.