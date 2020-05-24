Illinois officials announce 2,508 new COVID-19 cases, 67 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 2,508 new cases of COVID-19, in Illinois, including 67 additional deaths.

Illinois officials said this brings the state total to 110,304 confirmed cases and 4,856 deaths.

• Coles County – 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

• Cook County – 1 female 20s, 2 males 30s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 3 males 90s

• DuPage County – 1 female 60s

• Macon County – 1 male 60s

• Madison County – 1 unknown 80s

• McLean County – 1 male 80s

• St. Clair County - 1 female 80s

• Winnebago County – 1 female 90s

Laboratories have reported 25,674 COVID-19 tests within the past 24 hours. There have now been a total of 747,921 COVID-19 tests reported.

The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate between May 15th and May 21st is 12%.