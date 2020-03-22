Illinois officials announce 296 new cases of COVID-19

Illinois public health officials have announced 296 new cases of COVID-19.

The announcement of the additional 296 cases brings the statewide total to 1,049 cases in 30 counties.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the 296 new cases includes an infant. Three additional deaths have also been reported, bringing the statewide total to nine.

IDPH said the three deaths include a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s, and a McLean County woman in her 70s.

The IDPH said Joe Daviess, Livingston, Rock Island, and Stephenson Counties are now reporting cases in addition to the 26 counties previously announced by IDPH.

The age range of positive COVID-19 cases is between younger than one year to 99 years.

IDPH said health officials are still learning about COVID-19 and information and guidance are rapidly evolving. Officials said it is unknown if a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her fetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery.

"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no infants born to mothers with COVID-19 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. In these cases, which are a small number, the virus was not found in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk."

Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website by clicking here.

Illinois officials said if you would like to donate personal protective equipment (PPE), you can email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.