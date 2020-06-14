Illinois officials announce 672 new cases of COVID-19, including 19 additional deaths

Illinois public health officials have announced 672 new cases of COVID-19, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported a total of 132,543 cases, including 6,308 deaths in 101 counties.

The following information was released by officials about the deaths announced Sunday:

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s.

- DuPage County: 1 male 80s.

- Kane County: 1 male 50s.

- Will County: 1 male 60s.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,040 tests for a total of 1,190,985.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 7 through June 13 is 3%.

IDPH said, "Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week."

