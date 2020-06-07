Illinois officials announce 867 new COVID-19 cases, including 43 additional deaths

Public health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 867 new cases of COVID-19, including 43 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 127,757 cases, including 5,904 deaths in 101 counties in Illinois. The age range of cases is from younger than one year to older than 100.

Officials released the following information on the confirmed deaths announced Sunday:

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 males 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

- Will: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Within the past 24 hours, officials said laboratories have reported 20,7000 tests for a total of 1,042,774. The preliminary seven-day positivity, according to IDPH, for a percent of total tests from May 31 through June 6 is five percent.