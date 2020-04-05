Illinois officials announce 899 new cases of COVID-19, including 31 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 899 new cases of COVID-19, including 31 additional deaths.

The new cases brings the state total to 11,256 cases, including 274 deaths in 71 counties.

Officials provided the following information about the 31 deaths:

- Cook County: 2 male 40’s, 3 female 50’s, 1 male 50’s, 1 female 60’s, 2 male 60’s, 2 female 70’s, 2 male 70’s, 4 female 80’s, 1 male 80’s, 1 female 90’s

- DuPage County: 3 female 70’s, 1 female 80’s

- Kane County: 1 male 70’s, 2 female 80’s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80’s

- Lake County: 1 male 60’s

- Montgomery: 1 male 50’s

- Peoria: 1 male 90’s

- Will: 1 male 60’s

IDPH said Boone, Calhoun and Gallatin counties are now reporting cases.

Anyone interested in donating personal protective equipment (PPE) can email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

For health questions about COVID-19, officials said to call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

