Illinois officials confirm 1,656 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,656 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois on Sunday, including 57 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 2 males 20s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 5 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 1 male 100+

- Kane County: 1 male 30s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

IDPH is reporting a total of 77,741 COVID-19 cases, including 3,406 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,653 tests for a total of 429,984.