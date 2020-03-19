Illinois officials confirm three more coronavirus deaths

Illinois officials have confirmed that three more people have died from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of deaths to four.

They include a Will County resident in his 50s, a Cook County resident in her 80s, and an out-of-state resident in her 70s who was in Sangamon County.

"Unfortunately, we do anticipate additional deaths," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

She added, "We ask everyone to please stay home as much as possible so we can reduce the number of people who are infected and potentially suffer serious illness, including death."

To date, 422 cases have been reported in 22 counties, including

Whiteside County, according to officials.

Cases have occurred in people ages 9 to 99, according to officials.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that the number of cases being reported is rising quickly, partly because of the increase in testing by commercial and hospital laboratories.

Pritzker announced Thursday that he is offering relief to more than 20,000 small and medium-sized bars across the state by allowing a two-month delay in sales tax payments to the state and local jurisdictions.

He also said small businesses will be eligible starting Friday to apply for a low-interest Coronavirus Disaster Assitance loan up to to $2 million.

