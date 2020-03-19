Illinois officials confirm three more coronavirus deaths

Illinois officials have confirmed that three more people have died from the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Two of the individuals are from Cook and Will counties, respectively, while the third was a visitor in Sangamon County.

"Unfortunately, we do anticipate additional deaths," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

To date, 422 cases have been reported in 22 counties statewide, according to officials.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that he is offering relief to more than 20,000 small and medium-sized bars across the state by allowing a two-month delay in sales tax payments to the state and local jurisdictions.

He also said small businesses will be eligible starting Friday to apply for a low-interest Coronavirus Disaster Assitance loan up to to $2 million.

