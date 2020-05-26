Illinois officials report 1,178 new coronavirus cases and 39 deaths Tuesday

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,178 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 39 additional deaths.

The deaths include:

- Cook County: One male 30s, two females 40s, one female 50s, three males 50s, one female 60s, four males 60s, four females 70s, 11 males 70s, one female 80s, one female 90s, one male 90s.

- DuPage County: One male 70s.

- Fayette County: One male 70s.

- Kane County: One male 80s.

- LaSalle County: One female 90s.

- Madison County: One female 70s, one female 80s.

- McHenry County: One female 60s.

- Peoria County: One female 70s.

- St. Clair County: One male 70s.

As of Tuesday, IDPH is reporting a total of 113,195 cases and 4,923 deaths in 100 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 17,230 specimens, for a total of 786,794.

Officials said Thursday that since the pandemic began, there have been 22 positive staff and 47 positive residents at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.

Ten of those who tested positive have died, officials said.

The veterans’ home in Anna has had five residents test positive, while the home in LaSalle has had one resident test positive.