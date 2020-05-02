Illinois officials report 2,450 new COVID-19 cases, 105 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,450 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing the state total to 58,505 cases in 97 counties.

Officials also announced 105 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 2,559 deaths from COVID-19.

- Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Clinton County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- Jefferson County: 2 females 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- McDonough County: 1 male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Within the past 24 hours, health officials said laboratories have processed 15,208 specimens for a total of 299,896.

The Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs announced one resident at its LaSalle Veterans’ Home has tested positive. Testing efforts are underway at the facility.

For anyone who may be interested in donating personal protective equipment (PPE), you can email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

Governor Pritzker also announced enhanced measures and $1 million more in funding to combat domestic violence and provide resources for those in need during the pandemic.

Officials said if you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the state's domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338. The hotline is free, confidential, and multi-lingual which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hotline offers information, support, counseling, safety planning, children's services, and more.

If anyone has health questions about COVID-19, you can call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.