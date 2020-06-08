Illinois officials report 658 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 658 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Illinois and 23 new deaths.

The new deaths include:

• Cook County: One male (50s), six males (60s), three females (70s), two males (70s), one female (80s), two males (80s), two females (90s), one male (90s)

• DuPage County: One female (80s), one female (90s)

• Lake County: One female (70s)

• St. Clair County: One female (80s)

• Winnebago County: One female (50s)

As of Monday afternoon, IDPH reported a total of 128,415 cases and 5,924 deaths in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 16,099 specimens for a total of 1,058,873. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 1–June 7 is 5 percent.

On Monday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported four new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 746. To-date, 28 death have been reported.