Illinois officials report 797 new coronavirus cases, 95 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 797 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Illinois and 95 additional confirmed deaths.

That brings the state total to 129,212 cases and 6,018 deaths in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,309 specimens for a total of 1,079,182. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 2 –June 8 is 4 percent, IDPH said.

Also Tuesday, the Rock Island County Health Department did not report any new cases of coronavirus. Officials say it’s the first time that’s happened since March 21.

“Today is a milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “All of the hard but necessary work that Rock Island County residents have taken to slow the spread of this virus shows in our case numbers trending downward.

“However, no one should take today’s announcement as a sign to stop the precautions you’ve heard us talk about since March, including social distancing and washing your hands frequently. We must remain vigilant to prevent a second spike of cases because we are confident that the virus still is our community.”

The total number of cases stands at 746 and 28 deaths.

Warren, Knox, and Bureau counties also did not report any new cases Tuesday.

McDonough County health officials announced two more deaths, bringing the total number to 16.

One more person also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 93.