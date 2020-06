Illinois officials report 983 new coronavirus cases, 97 deaths Wednesday

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 982 new cases of novel coronavirus and 97 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 123,830 cases and 5,621 deaths in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,471 specimens for a total of 959,175. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 27–June 2 is 6 percent.

According to IDPH, the new deaths include:

• Coles County: One male (70s)

• Cook County: One male (30s), one female (40s), three males (40s), two females (50s), three males (50s), two females (60s), seven males (60s), two females (70s), seven males (70s), eight females (80s), five males (80s), nine females (90s), six males (90s)

• DeKalb County: One female (90s)

• DuPage County: Two males (60s), one female (90s)

• Kane County: One male (40s), one female (60s), one male (70s), one female (80s), two males (80s)

• Kankakee County: One male (60s)

• Lake County: One male (40s), one male (60s), one female (70s), one male (70s), two females (80s), one male (80s), one male (90s)

• Madison County: One male (60s), one male (70s), one female (90s), one male (90s)

• McHenry County: One male (60s), two males (70s), one male (90s)

• Peoria County: One male (80s), one male (90s)

• St. Clair County: One female (80s), one male (80s), one female (100+)

• Stephenson County: One female (70s), one male (70s), one male (80s)

• Union County: One female (70s), one male (70s)

• Will County: One female (50s), one female (90s)

• Winnebago County: One male (70s)