Illinois officials warn of Board of Dentistry phone scam

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is warning of a phone scam where the caller claims to be from the Illinois Board of Dentistry.

According to the IDFPR, the scammer spoofs the call number to make it appear like it is from the state agency.

At least one call has been reported in Illinois already, and a similar scam has also been reported by the Iowa Dental Board.

The IDFPR reminds residents that the Board of Dentistry will never call anyone with demands for money or information.

The agency also advises against giving credit card or other personal information over the phone and to be wary of intimidation or pressure to make a quick decision.