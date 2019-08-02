Illinois officials warn of hospitalizations potentially tied to vaping

The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning the public about the dangers of vaping after reports of hospitalizations potentially tied to e-cigarettes.

The IDPH is working with local health departments to investigate the hospitalization of three young people who experienced severe breathing problems after vaping.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 11 confirmed and seven suspected cases of severe lung disease among teens who reported vaping. The teens experienced symptoms including cough, shortness of breath and fatigue. Their symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before they were admitted to the hospital.

"Vaping among teens has increased dramatically over the last several years," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "While the short- and long-term effects of vaping are still being researched, these recent hospitalizations heighten the need for parents talk with their teens about vaping and for both to understand the consequences and potential dangers of vaping."

According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, as of July 31, poison control centers have managed 2,439 cases related to e-cigarettes and liquid nicotine so far this year.

The three reported cases in Illinois are located in the northeastern part of the state.

The names and types of vaping products, as well as where they were obtained, are still being investigated.

