Illinois officials warn of phishing scam

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation or IDFPR is warning of a survey scam impersonating a department official.

They say people will receive a text that appears to be from Capital One that says they must complete a banking survey to receive a $50 reward. After closing the survey, a message from someone claiming to be a department official “thanks” you for completing the survey and lists a department phone number.

IDFPR officials say this is part of a phishing scam, where scammers are posing as a reputable company to steal your identity or money. The department will never offer a reward for completing a survey or providing additional information.

Officials recommend to keep this in mind when it comes to phishing scams:

1. Double-check the message you receive. There may be misspellings or other mistakes in the content of the message.

2. Look up the contact information of the company and contact them directly to verify the authenticity of the message.

3. Do not click links or download attachments that may be included in the message. That could lead to malware infecting your device.

If you have been the victim of identity theft or believe your personal or financial information may have been compromised, please call the toll-free Identity Theft Hotline through the Illinois Attorney General’s office at 1-866-999-5630 or 1-877-844-5461.

