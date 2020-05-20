Illinois on track to loosen restrictions later this month

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says all parts of Illinois are on track to see coronavirus-related restrictions loosened and more businesses reopen before the end of the month.

But officials warned Tuesday that residents must remain diligent about stopping the spread of COVID-19. Illinois recorded 1,545 new cases of COVID-19, including 146 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total cases to 98,030, with 4,379 deaths. IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the numbers are evidence Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and other measures such as wearing masks are working. But she says “we can’t undo all that we’ve done.”