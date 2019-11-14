Illinois pension bill heads to Governor Pritzker's desk

The Illinois Senate approved a pension bill Thursday that could increase investment value by $2.5 billion over the next five years.

It was already passed in the House of Representatives and heads to Governor J.B. Pritzker's desk, where he is expected to sign it.

The bill would consolidate nearly 650 pensions for both police and firefighters. It's to save on fees and administrative costs as well as boost investment returns.