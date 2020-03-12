Coronavirus latest: Illinois' plans to reduce the spread of the coronavirus

Illinois and Iowa continue to update their coronavirus counts. On March 12th, the Iowa Governor's office two additional cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 16. In Illinois, government officials announced seven additional cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 32.

A press conference is expected to be held in the Quad Cities on Friday, March 13 in regards to the new coronavirus, COVID-19. The conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. by the newly formed QC COVID-19 Coalition. (MGN Image)

Commissioner of Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady said, "when we're seeing a doubling of cases within two days, even when the numbers remain low when we're planning, that's another trigger."

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and other officials spoke for over an hour on Wednesday. The key take-aways are the ban Pritzker placed on "large gatherings" in Illinois which he defines as 1,000 people or more. And he's asking that any events with over 250 people be canceled as a precaution. They will not be closing all public schools at this moment. They do however have policies set in place if there are any confirmed cases of the coronavirus. They ask that schools follow their judgment and make the best decisions for their students and staff.

Officials remind you that if you feel under the weather, you stay home. To help those who need to work from home, Comcast will be doubling internet speeds for low-income households nationally. This way, residents who are asked to stay home will have reliable wi-fi. Plus, they're offering 60 days of free internet service for low-income families starting on Monday, March 16th.

With the Illinois primary just days away, they're anticipating a lower turnout. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot explained, "some of the people that regularly volunteer as election judges are seniors. We're seeing them choose to opt-out which of course is their right. But I'm feeling confident we'll have the resources in terms of the polling places but as well as election judges to make sure that the election goes forward in a way that you'd expect."

The Rock Island County Clerk is making sure each voting center has hand sanitizers and disinfectant sprays with paper towels. No cases of Covid-19 have been reported to Rock Island County. The Illinois Department of Health says the risk to the general public remains low.

If being in a crowd is something you want to avoid, you can still vote early: on Friday, March 13th from 8 A.M. to 7 P.M. You can also vote by mail, just make sure you submit a ballot application at your clerk's office.

On Wednesday, March 12th, the stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987. The DOW plunged more than 23,000 points or 10%.

We've heard that the NCAA has canceled the men and women's basketball tournaments amid fears of spreading the novel coronavirus. This means no march madness. The cancellation includes all winter and spring sports. It would also include wrestling, softball and track and field.

Other cancellations we've seen include Disneyland and Disneyworld closing starting this Saturday. Plus multiple St. Patrick's day parades like in Davenport, Cedar Rapids, and Chicago.

Many colleges around the country and the Quad Cities have taken precautions in their schools as well, including Augustana college canceling their choir's east coast tour. St. Ambrose University is moving to "distance education" only. Western Illinois University has canceled its summer study abroad trips. Eastern Illinois community college extended its spring break and will not be having face to face classes.