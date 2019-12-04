Illinois police reminding you what you can and can't do ahead of recreational cannabis legalization

Police departments in Illinois are reminding the public of what they can and cannot do ahead of recreational cannabis becoming legal in the state.

Officials with the Gurnee Police Department posted to Facebook Wednesday morning with a graphic giving tips and explainers.

Starting January 1, 2020:

- No smoking in public places. This includes in bars, restaurants, parks and anywhere you can be seen by others.

- You must be 21 to purchase, possess, or use recreational cannabis.

- Only licensed dispensaries will be allowed to sell cannabis products.

- When transporting cannabis in a vehicle it must be in a sealed, child-resistant container and inaccessible during transport.

Possession/purchase limitations:

- 500 mg of THC edible

- 30 grams of plant material

- 5 grams of cannabis concentrate

Police remind everyone that driving under the influence will result in an arrest.