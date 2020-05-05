Illinois recreational marijuana sales exceed $37.2 million in April

The legal sale of marijuana during Illinois’ first full month of lockdown due to the coronavirus surpassed sales in two previous months.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reported Monday that April adult-use cannabis sales totaled more than $37.2 million.

Only the $39.2 million in January sales topped April. When Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 20 issued his stay-at-home order to battle spread of the coronavirus he allowed medical and adult-use cannabis dispensaries to remain open as essential businesses.

However, operators adapted to the new social situation by implementing online ordering systems, curbside pickup and social distancing in stores.