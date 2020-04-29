Illinois reports 2,200+ new coronavirus cases, 92 new deaths

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday highlighted new initiatives the state is taking to address the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in long-term care facilities.

“As the virus present in Illinois has grown, so too has our ability to support long-term care associations and individual facilities in protecting their residents and frontline staff,” he said during his daily press conference.

Pritzker said the state is working to test all residents and all staff for free at facilities without known coronavirus outbreaks “allowing us to identify early the presence of COVID-19 in a facility and to isolate those cases before widespread transmission.”

“We are ensuring that all employees can be tested for free, allowing us to determine who is coming in and out of an infected home, possibly asymptomatic, and should instead be at home in isolation,” he said.

Pritzker said since the state’s expanded testing policy on April 19, more than 18,000 swabs have been submitted to 68 facilities “with more to come.”

He said the Illinois Department of Public Health also has secured a special contract with Quest Diagnostics to run 3,000 tests per day from Illinois long-term care facilities at no cost. The company has promised to provide results within a 48-hour window, he said.

According to IDPH's website, several local nursing homes have reported confirmed cases. They include:

-Galena Strauss Nursing Home (Jo Daviess County), two cases.

-Centennial Care Center (Rock Island County), six cases and one death.

-Friendship Manor (Rock Island County), two cases.

-Generations (Rock Island County), 13 cases, and three deaths.

-Hope Creek (Rock Island County), seven cases.

-Fort Armstrong (Rock Island County), four cases.

-Parkway Center (Whiteside County), three cases and one death.

Pritzker said the state also is working with the federal Department of Veteran’s Affairs to open up existing bed capacity at VA hospitals “so that our seniors can isolate and receive medical treatment there if needed.”

“As always, I want to offer my gratitude and the thanks of a grateful state to the frontline staff who dedicate their days and their nights to this work and who are stepping up in incredible ways to protect those most vulnerable to this virus,” he said. “Know that your work makes a world of difference to the people that you care for, to their families, and to all of Illinois.”

On Wednesday, the IDPH reported 2,253 new confirmed cases and 92 additional deaths. Currently, there are 50,355 total cases and 2,215 deaths in 96 counties.

Many of those cases have been reported in Chicago and Cook County.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have processed 14,478 specimens for a total of 256,667.