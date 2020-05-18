Illinois reports 2,294 new coronavirus cases, 59 new deaths Monday

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 2,294 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 59 additional deaths.

The deaths include:

• Coles County: One female 90s

• Cook County: Three males 40s, two females 50s, three males 50s, four females 60s, seven males 60s, four females 70s, eight males 70s, one unknown 70s, one female 80s, 10 males 80s, one unknown 80s, two females 90s, three males 90s, one unknown 90s.

• DuPage County: One female 50s, one female 80s

• Kane County: One male 80s

• Kendall County: One female 90s

• St. Clair County: One male 70s

• Will County: One male 50s

• Winnebago County: One female 90s, one male 90s

As of Monday afternoon, IDPH is reporting a total of 96,485 cases and 4,234 deaths in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,297 specimens for a total of 603,241. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate for May 9-May 15 is 14 percent, according to IDPH.