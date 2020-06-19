Illinois reports just under 700 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Nearly 700 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported out of Illinois on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 692 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday. This includes 44 additional deaths.

- Champaign County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 unknown 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- Morgan County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Currently, health officials are reporting a total of 135,470 cases, including 6,580 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,171 specimens for a total of 1,311,003. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 12–June 18 is 3%.