Illinois residents need smoke alarms approved in homes by 2023

If you live in Illinois you need to get approved smoke alarms in your home ahead of the 2023 deadline. That's according to the state fire marshal.

The rule requires all smoke alarms and detectors must have a sealed 10-year battery unless the alarms are hardwired into the home.

The state fire marshal says there were 105 residential fire deaths in 2018. More than 70 percent of them did not have smoke alarms.