Illinois residents will need new driver's license to fly domestically next year

The U.S. government says the Real ID Act is a coordinated effort by the state and federal government to decrease fraudulent identification. it was a key recommendation by the 9/11 commission to make state-issued ids more secure.

As of October 1, 2020, every state and territory resident will need to present a "Real ID compliant license or state id" to fly domestically. And the Department of Homeland Security is introducing this update state by state according to a schedule. the majority of the u-s and its territories are already compliant.

Illinois has until June 1, 2019. After that, you'll need a real id compliant identification card to fly domestically or to enter a federal facility. if you're not sure if you're real id is compliant you can check with the DMV in your state. and if it's not, then you'll need to get a new i-d.