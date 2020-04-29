Illinois restaurant burglarized overnight

Starting a business can be difficult. Even more so when you get hit with the coronavirus within weeks of opening, and then get burglarized. Rainy Dayz Café in Milan got broken into on early Monday morning, the burglar coming in through a small back window and going straight for the cash register.

Rhayn Fullerlove who owns the café explains, "I think they just wanted the money really. My neighbor called and said the back door was open, we rushed in. A pretty cruddy ordeal all in all."

The restaurant opened in January and Fullerlove says, "everything went awesome. Customers, everything. Then COVID the second week of March. That was hard. We’re closed, still closed. Then we got broke into this week as well. It’s been a lot of challenges."

After the burglary, the community made sure Rhayn felt their support. She says The Pub in Milan got her a new cash register and multiple other businesses have offered her help if she needed it. "They've all been amazing... a new day is a new start! My customers keep me going," she shares.

Through it all, she keeps a positive attitude: "To whoever is making vandalism and breaking in, I’m not even mad at you because maybe you needed it more than I did. But I’m pretty easy going if you ever need something, feel free to stop in. All you gotta do is ask!"

Milan Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Rainy Dayz Café is back open and ready for take-out.