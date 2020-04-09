Illinois schools move to e-learning, some Iowa schools doing the same

The coronavirus has posed a new learning curve for many school districts. Students in Illinois started e-learning this week and Iowa districts have until Friday to come up with a plan to continue teaching students.

(Source: MGN)

The parking lot of Pleasant Valley High School sits empty like many school districts across the nation. Over at the district office, some pleasant faces greet parents as they come to pick up laptops.

"Monday, the 13th we will actually start our online learning option for our families, " Brian Strusz, Pleasant Valley Community Schools Superintendent.

The district is one of many Iowa schools that has until Friday to notify the Iowa Department of Education as to what method of continuous learning they want to do while students are out of the classrooms.

"There will definitely be some ups and downs to this. We are all going to learn something, but we have to keep in mind it's new for kids, it's new for parents and it's new for teachers," he said.

A learning curve that some parents like Geri Raba are looking forward to. The mother that has a six grader at Pleasant Valley says this will also help her daughter not fall behind.

"It will help her and me so that we can work on things together on my days off from work and give us a little bit of quality time together. So I know what she's doing at school," she said.

Illinois schools started e-learning this week. Kitty Hillyer, a teacher at Moline-Coal Valley says the biggest thing that they are finding is to remind the kids that they need to be signed in to Google Chrome before they can start their work. For the most part, though, she says it's going well.

"Everybody has worked together, they have pulled together. I think we have all done the best we can to keep these kids learning and have some normality in their life," she said.

Changes that students Morgan and Molly Ramirez are adjusting to.

"Like being a senior is really special to most seniors and I'm kind of sad, I don't get to experience like the end of it. Going to prom, obviously my senior track season. Sports and friends and definitely everyone at school," Morgan Ramirez said.

At a time where face-to-face learning no longer means physically, but rather online.

"Yeah, I'm pretty excited too because it will keep me busy and it also gives a chance to further my education while staying safe and healthy at home," Molly Ramirez said.

Both governor Kim Reynolds and JB Pritzker have postponed school until April 30th.