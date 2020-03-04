Illinois sees nearly $35 million in cannabis sales in second month

Cannabis sales in Illinois totaled nearly $35 million in February. That's according to officials with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Officials say preliminary numbers show statewide adult-use cannabis sales totaled $34,805,072.01 in the state's second month of legal sales.

Dispensaries across the state sold 831,600 items over the 29-day period.

Sales to Illinois residents totaled $25,615,371, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $9,189,701.01. These figures do not include taxes collected.

Officials say a portion of every cannabis sale will be "reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs."

"These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equity-centric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois," said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. "As the adult use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike – especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs."