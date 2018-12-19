Illinois sees second-largest population loss in U.S.

Illinois is one of only nine states whose populations have declined over the past year, according to new data released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Bureau reports between July 2017 and July 2018, Illinois lost 45,100 residents, the second-highest loss in the country behind New York.

Illinois Policy reports the data show Illinois’ loss “was driven primarily by an exodus of residents to other states” and Illinois is losing one resident every 4.6 minutes to other states.

According to Illinois Policy, none of Illinois’ neighboring states lost population during the same time frame.

The U.S. population overall grew by 0.6 percent with Nevada and Idaho being the nation’s fastest-growing states.