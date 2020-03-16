Illinois small business impacted by coronavirus could qualify for loan

Businesses or nonprofits in Illinois that are negatively affected by the coronavirus could qualify for a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce on Monday encouraged businesses to fill out an online form to help the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity request an economic injury disaster declaration from the SBA.

The SBA recently announced it will work directly with state governors to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses and nonprofits that have been severally impacted by the coronavirus.