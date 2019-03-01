Illinois state and local officials prepare for spring flood potential

Local and Illinois emergency management officials held a meeting on Friday in Moline to prepare for potential spring flooding in the Quad City area.

With the amount of snow, ice and rain this winter, there is concern of where it will go when it melts.

"We are looking at an elevated chance for flooding across the area...Not only on the Mississippi but on the area tributary rivers into the Mississippi as well," Jessica Brooks, a Service Hydrologist for the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Army Corps of Engineers, and local emergency management and elected officials are preparing for what's next as temperatures begin to rise.

"It's a planning meeting to make sure we are all on the same page and looking ahead because flooding could occur this spring and we want to make sure everyone is prepared when and if that happens," Rebecca Clark, Communications Manager with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, said.

Flood preparedness takes planning and readiness.

"In flood fight operations, we provide technical assistance, and direct assistance with sandbags and flood pumps, and gabion baskets," Rodney Delp, Chief of Emergency Management for the Army Corp of Engineers, said.

The Army Corp of Engineers is anticipating rising water before the ice and snow even begins to melt.

"We've increased our inventory in our warehouses for all of our flood flight products...We've inspected all of the levy systems in the metropolitan area…and 100 miles out from here, we've inspected all of the levy systems," Delp said.

If widespread flooding does hit the area, emergency management teams say they will be ready.

"Local governments are going to be the first ones on the ground and they'll be the last ones to leave after a disaster. So, when the local governments say they need help IEMA is there to help," Clark.

The severity of flooding this spring depends on how fast the snow and ice melts, but the National Weather Service is predicting at least widespread minor flooding across the region.