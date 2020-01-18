Illinois state police arrest Chicago man who assaulted a hospital staff

The Illinois State Police arrested a patient at an Illinois mental health center after he assaulted a staff.

Police say they responded to reports of an employee being the victim of a sexual assault and battery at John J. Madden Mental Health Center in Maywood, IL.

on January 14, police took 23-year-old Deandre Coleman from Chicago, IL into custody. He is facing charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery involving strangulation.

He is being held at Cook County Jail and his bond is set at $10,000.

