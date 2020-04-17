Illinois students will not resume in-person classes for rest of 2019-2020 school year

Students in Illinois will not be returning for in-person classes for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, this according to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

This comes hours after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces schools in Iowa would not reopen for the 2019-2020 school year.

Additionally, health officials in Illinois announced an additional 1,842 new cases of COVID-19. They also announced an additional 62 deaths.

- Boone County: 1 female 60s

- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 4 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+

- Lake County: 1 male 90s

- Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

- Monroe County: 1 female 80s

- Randolph County: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Will County: 2 males 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 27,575 cases, including 1,134 deaths, in 92 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.