Illinois to continue voter registration program after error

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says there are no plans to suspend Illinois' automatic voter registration program as election officials work to contain the fallout from hundreds of mistaken registrations.

The Democrat addressed the issue Monday at an election security news conference.

Republicans and government watchdog groups say the mistake threatens the integrity of the voter rolls.

A legislative hearing is planned for Thursday.

A "programming error” by Secretary of State Jesse White's office led to 545 people who said they weren't U.S. citizens being registered to vote as they applied for drivers' licenses.

Officials say 370 registrations have been canceled.