A routine traffic stop turned into a major drug bust near Bloomington, Illinois.

Illinois State Police say on Feb. 27, 2019, a trooper pulled a car over on I-74 in McLean County for a traffic violation. The trooper observed signs of possible criminal activities and searched the car.

Inside, they found 12 pounds of suspected cocaine hidden in a bag. The driver, 60-year-old Carlos Borge of Utah, was arrested on drug charges. ISP says it's the second big cocaine bust in a week.