Illinois unemployment claims exceed 1.3 million since March 1

The Illinois Department of Employment Security said Thursday it has processed more than 1.3 million claims for unemployment benefits since March 1.

Last week, IDES processed 58,263 new initial jobless claims for regular unemployment benefits.

From March 1 to May 23, IDES processed 1,302,154, the department said in a media release.

This amount is nearly 12 times the number of claims the department processed over the same period last year when IDES processed just 102,000 claims for regular unemployment benefits, the department said in the release.

Statewide unemployment claims data, which reflects activity for the week prior, is available on the IDES website every Thursday afternoon.

