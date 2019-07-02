Illinois warns of Sudden Oak Death after finding infected plants

A pathogen which causes oak trees and other native plants to die has been discovered at several stores across Illinois--including in the TV6 viewing area.

The State of Illinois announced Tuesday that it has confirmed Phytophthera Ramorum in ornamental plans at ten Walmart locations in Cook, Jackson, Jefferson, Lee Macon, Monrose,. St. Clair, Stephenson and Will counties and at one Hy Vee location in McDonough County. The pathogen is known to cause what's called Sudden Oak Death, a plant disease that has killed large tracts of oaks and affected many native plant species in California, Oregon, and Europe.

The issue was first uncovered at an Indiana Walmart in late May on rhododendron plants from Parkhill Plants in Oklahoma, which sourced the plants from nurseries in Washington and British Colombia. A total of 18 states received infected plants.

Though Sudden Oak Death affects oaks and other trees and plants, it poses no threats to humans, pets, livestock, or food sources.

Currently, there is no evidence that any oak trees in Illinois are infected. Symptoms of the disease include spots, browning or wilting leaves, shoot dieback, and brown or black discoloration on stem or trunks.

For more details and photos, please visit

Sudden Oak Death.

Walmart and Rural King are participating in voluntary recalls of the potentially infected plants remaining at their sites. Because the disease is incurable, Illinoisans are encouraged to contact the Illinois Department of Agriculture or their local University of Illinois Extension office for further guidance if they have purchased rhododendrons from Walmart, Hy-Vee, or Rural King since April, and if those plants are looking symptomatic or in poor condition.

It is not recommended to destroy or dispose of these plants without State or Federal guidance. This is an ongoing investigation, guidance and recommendations may change.