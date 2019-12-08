Illinois will play Cal in the Redbox Bowl

Champaign, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6) will play the California Golden Bears (7-5) in the 2019 Redbox Bowl on December 30th in Santa Clara, California.

Illinois finished in 4th place in the Big Ten West and earned a berth in a bowl game for the first time since 2014.The Illini appeared in this bowl game when it was the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl at AT&T Park in 2011. (

The Redbox Bowl will be played at at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on December 30th. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. CT.