Illinois woman cited and treated with serious injuries following crash in McDonough County

An East Poria woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries following an accident in McDonough County on Sunday just before 8:50a .m.

Officials say 52-year-old Deanna Helfers was driving on 1600 North at 1750 East in McDonough County when she failed to reduce her speed on a snow and ice covered road.

Police say failing to reduce her speed while driving on a curve, caused her vehicle to leave the roadway to the right. Helfers' vehicle was then overturned and she was trapped inside.

Helfers was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.

Police say she is being cited with Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

The McDonough County Sheriff's Department, Lifeguard and Bushnell Fire and Rescue responded and helped assist following the crash.