A Mount Carroll woman was taken to the hospital after police say she hit a guardrail in an attempt to avoid hitting a deer.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says it happened Saturday morning at 1:58 a.m. on West Highway 20 and Evergreen Lane.

Deputies say 20-year-old Carissa McColley had significant damage to her car. The guardrail has minor damage.

McColley was taken to Midwest Medical for minor injuries. The accident remains under investigation.