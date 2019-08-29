Illinois woman killed in crash leaves 3 sons, husband

A 21-year-old mother of three small children was killed last weekend in a car crash in Stephenson County.

Caitlin Robinson of Rockford, Illinois, died in a head-on collision Saturday around 6:15 a.m. on Afolkey Road near Mill Road.

Robinson leaves behind a husband, Lushon Robinson, and three sons aged 5, 18 months and 8 months.

“Lushon and Caitlin would have been married 5 years in October,” Caitlin’s mother, Yvonne Jones, tells KWQC.

“They have been together since 7th and 8th grade.”

WTVO-TV reports Good Samaritans at the scene of the crash tried unsuccessfully to save Caitlin Robinson’s life.

In addition to the emotional devastation, Jones says the family is struggling financially.

“[Lushon] needs a reliable vehicle to get to and from work,” Jones said.

“He commuted an hour but lost their only vehicle in the crash.”

The other vehicle in the collision was driven by Amya Fleming, 19, of Freeport, Illinois, according to the Rockford Register Star, which reports Fleming’s car crossed the center line before the crash.

Fleming is in critical condition and in a medically-induced coma at a Rockford hospital, the Register Star reports.