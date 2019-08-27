Illinoisans will soon have more gender options to pick from when getting IDs, licenses

Illinoisans will soon have another gender option to choose from when getting a license under a bill signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The law will allow drivers to choose "male," "female" or "non-binary" when defining their sex.

H.B. 3534 was signed into law on August 23 and will take effect January 1, 2020. The bill passed the house with a 67-38 vote and the Senate with 39-16.

Illinois joins 14 other states and the District of Columbia in adding a gender-neutral option to licenses and state IDs.

