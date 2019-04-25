“I’m mad as hell about the crime,” Davenport alderman fed up

Frustrated and fed up a Davenport alderman says he and the community are tired of the crime. This comes a week after a 16-year-old was shot in the 1500 block of Fillmore Street.

The shooting happened a few blocks away from where Fourth Ward Alderman Ray Ambrose lives. The juvenile is doing better and Davenport police are still investigating.

“I have the same feelings they do,” said Ray Ambrose, Fourth Ward Davenport Alderman

“Davenport just took a call in the area of west 17th street and Fillmore Street for shots fired,” said police scanner.

“I’m mad as hell about the crime,” said Alderman Ambrose.

“Possibly one victim, the suspect did drive off in a vehicle,” said police scanner.

“I’ve had it along with everybody else,”

When it comes to Davenport crime Alderman Ambrose says age is a factor.

“We are seeing a trend where the criminals are getting younger and they are becoming habitual criminals at a younger age,” said Alderman Ambrose.

He says the Davenport Police Department is doing everything they can.

“It's not because the City of Davenport hasn't done everything within their power on the crime issue. It’s the courts, the judges, have tied the hands of our police department,” said Alderman Ambrose.

Just last week, a 16-year-old was shot a few blocks away from where he lives. He says no matter where it happens in town. It still affects the community.

“You never get used to it, but it's important that they know our police department is doing everything possible that they can,” said Alderman Ambrose.

He says at the end of the day, the crimes that are being committed can be dealt with only if the justice system does the right thing. So calls like this one come to an end for good.

“You got to care more about the hard-working taxpayers than the criminals,” said Alderman Ambrose.

Alderman Ambrose says he knows the community is frustrated and he hopes people use that frustration and vote for candidates that will work to make a difference. Police are still looking for suspects in the shooting that happened a week ago.

