Impacts from Hurricane Erick possible starting tonight in Hawaii

Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold through Friday.

Tropical Storms Erick and Flossie, seen strengthening in the Eastern Pacific., Photo Date: 7/28/2019 / Source: NOAA

Hurricane Erick will weaken as it approaches the state from the east. Expect wet weather conditions spreading from east to west across all islands, from Thursday into the weekend, as the center of the storm passes just south of the Big Island on Friday.

Additional impacts from Erick such as high surf, strong winds and heavy rain are possible. However, much of these impacts will depend upon the the intensity and track of this approaching tropical cyclone.

Hurricane Flossie will move into the local area by early next week, potentially bringing additional weather impacts to the islands.

Swells from the southern hemisphere will produce small surf along south-facing shores. Surf will be nearly flat along north facing shores.

A long-period swell from Erick is due tonight along exposed southeast and eastern exposures of the Big Island. Swells from Erick will likely produce surf above the high surf advisory levels along east facing shores of the Big Island starting Wednesday night, with warning level surf possible Thursday and Friday. The high surf advisory may be required for east facing shorelines of the smaller islands Thursday through Friday, but swells from Erick will be partly blocked by the Big Island.

