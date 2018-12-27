Importance of smoke alarms stressed as more house fires start to pick up

More than 800 smoke alarms were installed in homes in the Quad Cities last year by the American Red Cross and area fire departments. Firefighters say they're even more important to have now.

“You have about two minutes once an alarm has gone off to get out safely,” said Amber McCrath, Red Cross of the Quad Cities Disaster Program Manager.

Two minutes is all the difference between life and death when it comes to a fire and because of smoke alarms many officials say lives continue to be saved.

“Nationwide we have documented over 486 lives saved,” said McCrath.

As the weather changes, the number of house fires will also start to pick up.

“From about mid-November to about the end of February is when we see the highest volume of fires,” said Greg Marty, Rock Island Fire Marshal.

The Rock Island Fire Department is just one of the departments that works with the Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in homes.

“Smoke detectors are the single most important thing you can do to protect your family, it's your first line of defense,” said Marty.

Although the program they offer is free to families, they say there are times they continue to not find working alarms.

“We do find time and time again where fires have happened and the smoke detectors were either not present or were not functioning,” said Marty.

“The American Red Cross responds to over 64 thousand disasters and the majority of those are your single family home fire,” said McCrath.

That’s why the Red Cross and fire departments hope their message is heard so more lives continue to be saved.

“The smoke detectors are freely given, they are readily available. So there really is no excuse for not having a smoke detector in your house,” said Marty.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends homes should have smoke alarms installed inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement.

For Illinois residents a new state law requires a ten-year smoke alarm be installed in all homes that do not have hardwired smoke detectors by the year 2022.

