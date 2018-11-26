Improving Weather Conditions This Morning

Weather conditions will continue to improve this morning, but NW winds will continue to blow and drift snow right through the afternoon. Travel is not advised at least until midday to allow crews to get out and clear roads. We are done with accumulating snow this morning, but again drifting is likely to occur with these breezy conditions. Temperatures will dive from the upper 20s this morning to the low 20s this afternoon, but sunshine will return. This should help roads improve immensely by the evening hours. Look for subzero wind chills by tomorrow morning.

This storm was a doozy with the Quad Cities officially picking up 13.3" of fresh snow. This is the biggest snow on record for the month of November and now makes this November the snowiest on record as well.