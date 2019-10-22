Voters approve raising of sales tax to pay for new law enforcement center

In Bureau County, voters have passed a referendum to raise the sales tax to pay for a new law enforcement center.

County board members and the sheriff's office say they have looked into several ideas to renovate the current jail that were costly and did not deal with some of the major issues they have been facing at the current facility.

The county accepted a bid from Vissering out of Streator at its last meeting.

A groundbreaking ceremony is tentatively scheduled for November 12.

